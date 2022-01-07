Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Boosts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,320 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for approximately 2.2% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $743,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 97.8% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 3.8% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 27.8% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 18,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,501,507. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.75. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $95.92 and a one year high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.21%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.71.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

