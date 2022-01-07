Beazley (LON:BEZ) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 490 ($6.60) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Beazley from GBX 458 ($6.17) to GBX 495 ($6.67) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 429 ($5.78) target price on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beazley has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 444.11 ($5.98).

Beazley stock opened at GBX 476.10 ($6.42) on Tuesday. Beazley has a 52 week low of GBX 291.50 ($3.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 479 ($6.45). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 420.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 391.04. The company has a quick ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74. The stock has a market cap of £2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

