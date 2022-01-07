Beaton Management Co. Inc. Reduces Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,456 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,045,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,868 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,924,310 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,918,535,000 after buying an additional 314,888 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in American Express by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,594,740 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,716,089,000 after purchasing an additional 255,893 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,624,335 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,617,545,000 after purchasing an additional 254,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in American Express by 42.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,946,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stephens lifted their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.78.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP opened at $171.76 on Thursday. American Express has a 52 week low of $112.10 and a 52 week high of $189.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $133.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.64.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.