Beaton Management Co. Inc. Has $3.61 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 85,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 2.4% of Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 54,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in Bank of America by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 49,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 28,950 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 26,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC opened at $47.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.57 and a one year high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.74 and its 200-day moving average is $42.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.85.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

