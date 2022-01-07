Beam Price Down 10% Over Last 7 Days (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. During the last seven days, Beam has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One Beam coin can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00001223 BTC on major exchanges. Beam has a total market capitalization of $55.59 million and $6.44 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beam alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00018879 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000500 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 1,756,320,579.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 1,430,302,323.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 1,922,300,945.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 105,152,200 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.