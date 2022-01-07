Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) Shares Gap Down to $2.48

Beachbody Company Inc (The) (NYSE:BODY) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at 2.48, but opened at 2.40. Beachbody shares last traded at 2.30, with a volume of 15,207 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut Beachbody from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered Beachbody from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Beachbody in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut Beachbody from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beachbody has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 7.80.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 3.17.

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of 208.05 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Beachbody Company Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Beachbody Company Profile (NYSE:BODY)

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a digital fitness and nutrition subscription company. It operates Beachbody, an on-demand streaming platform; Openfit, a live digital streaming platform; and Myx fitness, a fitness brand platform. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had 2.8 million total digital fitness subscribers, as well as peer-support system of approximately 400,000 influencers and coaches.

