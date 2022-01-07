BCK Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 20,892 Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR)

BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Itamar Medical by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Itamar Medical by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 85,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Itamar Medical by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 103,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Itamar Medical by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 109,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Itamar Medical by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink downgraded Itamar Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.85 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Itamar Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered Itamar Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITMR remained flat at $$30.87 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $497.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 0.73. Itamar Medical Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.68.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $13.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itamar Medical Ltd. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease.

