BCK Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 35,640 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,346,000. Hill-Rom accounts for approximately 3.2% of BCK Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HRC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 21.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Hill-Rom by 7.9% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hill-Rom by 14.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Hill-Rom by 24.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.14, for a total transaction of $313,072.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. KeyCorp lowered Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Shares of Hill-Rom stock remained flat at $$155.96 during trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 0.55. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $93.34 and a one year high of $156.22.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

