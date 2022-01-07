BBX Minerals Limited (ASX:BBX) Insider Acquires A$320,000.00 in Stock

BBX Minerals Limited (ASX:BBX) insider Andre Douchane bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.16 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$320,000.00 ($230,215.83).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

About BBX Minerals

BBX Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mining properties in Brazil. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its projects include the EMA and Tres Estados projects. The company was formerly known as BBX Holdings Limited and changed its name to BBX Minerals Limited in December 2011.

