Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €90.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) received a €90.00 ($102.27) price objective from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($142.05) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($107.95) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €93.00 ($105.68) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €102.86 ($116.88).

Shares of ETR:BMW opened at €96.22 ($109.34) on Wednesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €68.21 ($77.51) and a twelve month high of €96.39 ($109.53). The firm has a market cap of $57.92 billion and a PE ratio of 5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of €90.10 and a 200-day moving average of €86.08.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

