Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $93.00 to $99.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Baxter International traded as high as $88.66 and last traded at $88.27, with a volume of 4005 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BAX. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Baxter International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen upgraded Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Baxter International in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Baxter International by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its position in Baxter International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 17,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Baxter International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,551,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,220,000 after buying an additional 22,839 shares during the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Baxter International by 20,454.5% in the 3rd quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,511,000. 83.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.12. The company has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.65.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.86%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

