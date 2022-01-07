Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) will report earnings of $2.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bath & Body Works’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.40. Bath & Body Works reported earnings per share of $3.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will report full-year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $5.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bath & Body Works.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Argus raised Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. MKM Partners upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.31.

In other Bath & Body Works news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

BBWI opened at $62.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.72. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $82.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

