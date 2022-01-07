Base Resources (LON:BSE) PT Raised to GBX 31 at Berenberg Bank

Base Resources (LON:BSE) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 30 ($0.40) to GBX 31 ($0.42) in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 93.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BSE. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.28) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.28) target price on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.67) target price on shares of Base Resources in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Base Resources alerts:

BSE stock opened at GBX 16 ($0.22) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Base Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 13 ($0.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 19 ($0.26). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 15.79. The stock has a market cap of £188.48 million and a P/E ratio of 22.86.

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. It produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Base Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.