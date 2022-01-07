Base Resources (LON:BSE) PT Raised to GBX 31 at Berenberg Bank

Base Resources (LON:BSE) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 30 ($0.40) to GBX 31 ($0.42) in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 93.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BSE. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.28) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.28) target price on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.67) target price on shares of Base Resources in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

BSE stock opened at GBX 16 ($0.22) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Base Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 13 ($0.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 19 ($0.26). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 15.79. The stock has a market cap of £188.48 million and a P/E ratio of 22.86.

About Base Resources

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. It produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

