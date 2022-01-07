Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Trading 4.8% Higher

Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO) traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. 11,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 6,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The company has a market cap of C$20.42 million and a PE ratio of -7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.38.

Get Barksdale Resources alerts:

Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Barksdale Resources Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Barksdale Resources Corp. focuses on acquiring and exploring precious and base metal projects in the United States. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's flagship asset is the Sunnyside property, which covers an area of approximately 5,223 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Barksdale Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barksdale Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.