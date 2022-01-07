Barclays Raises Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target to $74.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.07.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $60.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 60.30 and a beta of 1.47. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $40.64 and a 12-month high of $62.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $292,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

