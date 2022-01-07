Barclays Raises HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Price Target to $37.00

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) had its price target increased by Barclays from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HollyFrontier has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.10.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock opened at $33.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.66. HollyFrontier has a 52 week low of $24.60 and a 52 week high of $42.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.28.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that HollyFrontier will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.56 per share, with a total value of $691,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HFC. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 60.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,088,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,538 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 15.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,382,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $374,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,336 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 719.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,131,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,501,000 after acquiring an additional 993,715 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 11.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,741,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,787,000 after acquiring an additional 698,069 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier in the second quarter valued at $22,592,000. 84.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

