Barclays Cuts 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $177.00

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $182.00 to $177.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MMM. Citigroup cut their price target on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho started coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $190.21.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $178.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. 3M has a 52-week low of $163.38 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $103.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that 3M will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,302,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,749 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $329,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 220.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $290,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in 3M by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,880,917,000 after acquiring an additional 750,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

See Also: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.