Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $69.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banner Corporation is a bank holding company operating two commercial banks in five Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $64.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.50. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Banner has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $64.20.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $155.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.45 million. Banner had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Banner will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Banner’s payout ratio is presently 30.20%.

In related news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $61,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Banner by 351.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Banner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Banner by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Banner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Banner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

