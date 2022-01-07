Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Given New C$96.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$89.00 to C$96.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Veritas Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a C$83.00 price objective (down previously from C$86.00) on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$89.33.

Shares of BNS opened at C$91.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$85.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$81.30. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of C$67.73 and a one year high of C$91.77. The stock has a market cap of C$110.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.85.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

