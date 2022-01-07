Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 17,781 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 718,850 shares.The stock last traded at $109.21 and had previously closed at $108.89.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank cut Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $71.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.28.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $1.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMO. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 18,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 393,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,348,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

