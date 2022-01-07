Bank of Hawaii Sells 6,339 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its holdings in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 46.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,339 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Magna International were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Magna International by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in Magna International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Magna International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 286.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 47,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $85.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.41. Magna International Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.28 and a 52 week high of $104.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.38 and its 200 day moving average is $82.57.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). Magna International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MGA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Magna International from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Magna International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.40.

Magna International Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

