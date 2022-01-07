Bank of Hawaii Lowers Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Bank of Hawaii decreased its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Carvana were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Carvana by 70.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Carvana in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 40.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 89.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $335.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carvana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.85.

In related news, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 7,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.93, for a total transaction of $2,067,209.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,602 shares of company stock valued at $5,167,703. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $198.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $265.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.77. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $194.70 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The company has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.55 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

