Bank of Hawaii Has $889,000 Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DKNG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,780,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,790,000 after purchasing an additional 676,174 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in DraftKings by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,298,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,805,000 after acquiring an additional 898,989 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,960,000 after buying an additional 5,184,055 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,570,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,075,000 after buying an additional 2,990,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,363,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,835,000 after buying an additional 3,381,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, CBRE Group assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.12.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total transaction of $2,525,858.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 892,267 shares of company stock valued at $41,630,191 over the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DraftKings stock opened at $24.65 on Thursday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

