Bank of Hawaii Has $369,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Bank of Hawaii lowered its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,464 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Fiserv by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599,663 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its position in Fiserv by 616.3% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 6,160,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300,200 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Fiserv by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,311 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Fiserv by 793.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,754,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,408 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,639,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,796 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,292 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $4,537,434.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $1,108,050.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 158,965 shares worth $16,323,313. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $108.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.59. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.06 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $71.54 billion, a PE ratio of 56.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

