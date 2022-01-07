Bank of Hawaii Buys 1,005 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,416,000 after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its position in Medtronic by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 228,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,598,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MDT opened at $106.01 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.44.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.62%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.70.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

