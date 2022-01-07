Bank of America Downgrades Timken (NYSE:TKR) to Neutral

Timken (NYSE:TKR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $85.00. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.05% from the company’s current price.

TKR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.82.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $74.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.69. Timken has a 52 week low of $62.96 and a 52 week high of $92.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Timken will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $670,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Timken during the second quarter valued at $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Timken by 533.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 56.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

