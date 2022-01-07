Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Insider Sells $12,404.82 in Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 178 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total value of $12,404.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rebecca Bottorff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Rebecca Bottorff sold 37 shares of Bandwidth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.34, for a total value of $3,157.58.

Shares of BAND stock opened at $64.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.92, a PEG ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.82. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $196.70.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $130.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.08 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,085,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,012,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,050,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,869,000 after buying an additional 563,935 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 861,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,799,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 835,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,245,000 after buying an additional 94,261 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 109.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 596,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,825,000 after purchasing an additional 311,804 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BAND shares. Barclays started coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $154.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.52.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

