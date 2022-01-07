BancFirst Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for BancFirst in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race anticipates that the bank will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BancFirst’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.06). BancFirst had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $119.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ BANF opened at $73.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. BancFirst has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $77.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 802,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,395,000 after buying an additional 54,531 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 8.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,797,000 after buying an additional 21,774 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 753.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 25,754 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 290.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,077,000 after buying an additional 251,252 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in BancFirst by 21.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.15%.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

