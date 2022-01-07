Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $215.51

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 215.51 ($2.90) and last traded at GBX 216.38 ($2.92), with a volume of 245810 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 221 ($2.98).

The stock has a market capitalization of £644.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 233.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 237.71.

About Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS)

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.