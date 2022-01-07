Baader Bank Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €148.70 Price Target

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been assigned a €148.70 ($168.98) target price by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Baader Bank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($193.18) price target on shares of Sixt in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €195.00 ($221.59) price objective on Sixt in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($184.09) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($119.32) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sixt currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €145.96 ($165.86).

Get Sixt alerts:

Shares of SIX2 stock opened at €163.80 ($186.14) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion and a PE ratio of 33.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €154.04 and a 200-day moving average of €132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.08, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Sixt has a one year low of €93.35 ($106.08) and a one year high of €170.30 ($193.52).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.