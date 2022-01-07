AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €29.50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.50 ($33.52) price target on AXA (EPA:CS) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.50 ($33.52) price target on AXA in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.10 ($31.93) price target on AXA in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($34.09) price target on AXA in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($31.82) price target on AXA in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €29.00 ($32.95) price target on AXA in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AXA has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €27.93 ($31.74).

Get AXA alerts:

Shares of EPA:CS opened at €27.32 ($31.04) on Thursday. AXA has a 52 week low of €22.13 ($25.15) and a 52 week high of €27.69 ($31.47). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €25.51 and a 200 day moving average of €23.91.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.