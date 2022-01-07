Aviva (LON:AV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Aviva (LON:AV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 480 ($6.47) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.70% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.74) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 469 ($6.32) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.74) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 459.50 ($6.19).
AV stock opened at GBX 425.90 ($5.74) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 400.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 402.55. The stock has a market cap of £16.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of GBX 247.40 ($3.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 429.60 ($5.79). The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06.
Aviva Company Profile
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
