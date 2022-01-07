Aviva (LON:AV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Aviva (LON:AV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 480 ($6.47) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.74) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 469 ($6.32) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.74) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 459.50 ($6.19).

Get Aviva alerts:

AV stock opened at GBX 425.90 ($5.74) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 400.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 402.55. The stock has a market cap of £16.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of GBX 247.40 ($3.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 429.60 ($5.79). The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06.

In related news, insider Martin Strobel bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 394 ($5.31) per share, with a total value of £157,600 ($212,370.30). Also, insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 1,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 411 ($5.54) per share, for a total transaction of £6,769.17 ($9,121.64).

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.