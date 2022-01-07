Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Holdings Cut by GMT Capital Corp

GMT Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 81.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,200 shares during the quarter. GMT Capital Corp’s holdings in Avient were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Avient by 2,406.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Avient by 93.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Avient by 52.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVNT opened at $56.16 on Thursday. Avient Co. has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $61.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Avient had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Avient’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

In other news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of Avient stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $689,338.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

