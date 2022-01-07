Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avangrid, Inc. is an energy and utility company. The company operates regulated utilities, electricity generation and natural gas storage primarily in the United States. Avangrid, Inc. is based in New Gloucester, United States. “

AGR has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Avangrid from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered Avangrid from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $49.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.63. Avangrid has a 1-year low of $44.10 and a 1-year high of $55.57. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.32.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avangrid by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Avangrid by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

