AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Lifted to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $285.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $225.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $257.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $253.41.

NYSE:AVB opened at $251.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.07. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $155.64 and a fifty-two week high of $257.52.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 87.97%.

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Pension Service boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 203,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000,000 after purchasing an additional 19,956 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $807,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 233,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

