Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 11,650 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Avalon Investment & Advisory decreased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 60.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,650 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 130.4% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 241.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 53.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of TM stock opened at $196.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $139.29 and a 1 year high of $201.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.863 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Toyota Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.92%.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.