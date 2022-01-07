Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 1,011 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lessened its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.50.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $314.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.61. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.83 and a 12 month high of $323.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.38%.

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $9,302,019.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total value of $4,833,686.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,776 shares of company stock worth $22,149,231 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.