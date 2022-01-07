Avalon Investment & Advisory Invests $3.08 Million in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 161,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned 0.11% of First Advantage as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in First Advantage in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in First Advantage in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in First Advantage in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in First Advantage in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Advantage in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 34,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $656,450.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David L. Gamsey sold 33,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $645,237.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 413,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,982,075 over the last ninety days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Advantage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.19.

Shares of FA opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.58. First Advantage Co. has a 1-year low of $16.39 and a 1-year high of $24.73.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $192.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Advantage Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

