Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lessened its holdings in shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,282 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Canon were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Canon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canon by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Canon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canon by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canon by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CAJ has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Canon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:CAJ opened at $24.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.67. The company has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.35. Canon Inc. has a one year low of $18.93 and a one year high of $25.94.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Canon had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 7.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canon Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

