Avalon Investment & Advisory Decreases Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lessened its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Chubb by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $194.02 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $144.00 and a 52-week high of $197.92. The stock has a market cap of $83.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.51.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

CB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.88.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

