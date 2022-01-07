Avalon Investment & Advisory Buys 3,645 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.0% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 60.8% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $115.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.68. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.12 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

