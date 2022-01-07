Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Autoscope Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AATC)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.22 and last traded at $6.27. Approximately 20,003 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 13,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.

The stock has a market cap of $33.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.67.

Get Autoscope Technologies alerts:

Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter. Autoscope Technologies had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 22.15%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Autoscope Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.57%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Autoscope Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autoscope Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoscope Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoscope Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoscope Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 30.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC)

Autoscope Technologies Corp. engages in the development of above-ground detection technology, applications and solutions. It offers real-time reaction capabilities and in-depth analytics. The company is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Autoscope Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoscope Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.