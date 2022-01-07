AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Price Target Cut to C$59.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its price objective decreased by Maxim Group from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AOCIF. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC upgraded AutoCanada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on AutoCanada from C$64.50 to C$65.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

Shares of AOCIF stock opened at $31.43 on Wednesday. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of $19.78 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.01 and a 200-day moving average of $35.35.

AutoCanada, Inc engages in the operation of franchised automobile dealerships. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segment. The firm offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance, and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection products.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.