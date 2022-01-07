Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Short Interest Update

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the November 30th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

ANZBY opened at $20.04 on Friday. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 52-week low of $17.84 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.46.

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. provides banking, financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. It operates its business through the following segments: Australia Retail and Commercial; Institutional; New Zealand; Pacific; and Technology, Services and Operations and Group Centre.

