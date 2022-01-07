Audius Market Cap Reaches $726.41 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One Audius coin can now be bought for approximately $1.41 or 0.00003317 BTC on exchanges. Audius has a total market capitalization of $726.41 million and approximately $21.04 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Audius has traded down 16.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005143 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00060075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Audius Coin Profile

Audius (CRYPTO:AUDIO) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,072,692,308 coins and its circulating supply is 515,745,635 coins. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official website is audius.co . Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

