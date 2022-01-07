Aua Capital Management LLC Buys 998 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VT. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 28.2% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 40.6% in the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $162,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $105.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.49. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $91.86 and a one year high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

