AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 2,790.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 12,500.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $26.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.42. The firm has a market cap of $187.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.43, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

