AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Poplar Forest Capital LLC

Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,419,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,431 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 3.9% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $38,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 2,790.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in AT&T by 12,500.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of T opened at $26.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.42. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $190.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

