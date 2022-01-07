AT&T Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th.

AT&T has raised its dividend payment by 4.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 36 years.

T stock opened at $26.21 on Thursday. AT&T has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.42. The firm has a market cap of $187.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.43, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AT&T stock. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,675 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.06.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

