Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Lowered to $355.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $460.00 to $355.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TEAM. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $345.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $442.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $447.17.

TEAM opened at $313.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of -72.96, a PEG ratio of 107.03 and a beta of 0.85. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $198.80 and a 1-year high of $483.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $393.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.74.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter valued at $1,905,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 277.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 621.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 45.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at $205,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

